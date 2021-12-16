Gov. Sununu to Give an Update on COVID-19 in NH

Gov. Chris Sununu is scheduled to provide an update on New Hampshire's response to COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. from the Incident Planning and Operations Center in Concord.

At his COVID press conference last week, Sununu announced that National Guard and Federal Emergency Management Agency teams were being deployed to New Hampshire to help manage a severe winter surge in cases.

He said FEMA would be sending 24 healthcare professionals to Elliot Hospital in Manchester as early as last weekend. A second FEMA team of 30 paramedics will be arriving in the state by the end of this week and will be assigned to hospitals with the highest COVID burden.

In addition, the governor said he is deploying 70 National Guard members to hospitals in the coming weeks to help with back room and clerical duties, freeing up hospital employees to focus on more critical tasks. They will be deployed to the hospitals with the most severe need.

"This is an all-hands-on-deck effort," Sununu said. "The reality of what's happening inside the hospitals is scary stuff."

Sununu added that the Executive Council approved a $6 million contract Wednesday for strike teams at long-term care facilities, which was one of the greatest needs cited by hospital CEOs as a way to help them open up beds. And he said the state is working to expedite licenses for healthcare professionals to help bolster the ranks.

Last week's COVID-19 case positivity rate in New Hampshire was 12.3%, with cases averaging 1,200 to 1,300 a day.

Despite the recent spike in cases, Sununu has repeatedly said that he has no intention of bringing back a statewide mask mandate.