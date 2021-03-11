Gov. Sununu to Give Update on COVID-19 in NH

Gov. Chris Sununu is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 and New Hampshire's vaccination rollout on Thursday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. from Concord.

At his last press conference a week ago, Sununu announced dates for the next phases of the state's vaccine rollout. Phase 2a covers those workers for school settings; Phase 2b covers New Hampshire residents aged 50 to 64.

Phase 2a kicks off Friday, with regional public health networks working in partnership with school officials to organize and schedule vaccination clinics to administer first doses in closed pods. Then on March 17, registration through state-run sites will open for members of Phase 2a who don't work in places where those clinics are possible. Their appointments will begin on March 22.

People in Phase 2b can start registering for appointments on March 22. Appointments for that group will begin March 25.

About 12,000 Granite State residents are expected to be vaccinated this weekend at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, according to Gov. Chris Sununu.

Those phases are being given the vaccine earlier than anticipated, Sununu said, because the rollout for Phase 1 was faster than anticipated, with everyone in that group who had wanted their vaccination to be done before April successfully moved up.

The state hosted an appointment-only mass vaccination site at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon last weekend, with more than 12,000 vaccinations scheduled.