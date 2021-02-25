Gov. Sununu to Give Update on COVID-19 in NH

Gov. Chris Sununu is expected to give an update on COVID-19 and vaccinations in New Hampshire on Thursday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. from Concord.

At his last coronavirus briefing a week ago, Sununu announced that he was signing an executive order requiring all New Hampshire schools to offer at least some in-person learning by March 8. K-12 schools will be required to provide an in-person option at least two days a week.

"Most schools that are fully remote have been gearing up and preparing for this," Sununu said, noting that only about a half dozen schools haven't returned to at least a hybrid learning model by now.

Most teachers and school staff won't be eligible for the vaccine until early April, but he said he didn't think that should impact whether schools reopen.

"The data is very clear," Sununu said. "There's no reason schools cannot reopen, even without a vaccination."

Over 74,000 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in New Hampshire, including 338 cases announced Wednesday that included partial numbers for previous days. The count also includes others that date back to November. Two new deaths were announced, bringing the total to 1,157.