Gov. Sununu to Give Weekly Update on COVID-19 in NH

Gov. Chris Sununu will give his weekly update on COVID-19 in New Hampshire on Wednesday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. from the Incident Planning and Operations Center in Concord.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

At last week's update, Sununu said the omicron variant is circulating widely in the state and cases remain high.

On Tuesday, New Hampshire reported 724 new positive test results for Monday, 2,318 cases from Saturday and 2,913 from Friday. The state also announced 20 new COVID-19 related deaths. The 7-day average of cases was down to 1,819 Monday, compared to 3,498 about a week ago.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have now been 266,000 New Hampshire residents with COVID-19 and 2,170 deaths. Over 400 people are currently hospitalized.