coronavirus

Gov. Sununu to Provide Coronavirus Update

He is expected to speak at 3 p.m.

By Marc Fortier

Gov. Chris Sununu is scheduled to provide an update on coronavirus in New Hamphshire on Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, the state Department of Health and Human Services announced 23 new cases of COVID-19. There have now been 7,517 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation.

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 719 cases. Four of the new cases had no identified risk factors. No additional deaths were reported.

More than 10 new cases of COVID-19 have been traced to a fraternity party where people did not follow public health guidelines, the president of the University of New Hampshire said earlier this week.

In a Sunday letter to the university community, UNH President James Dean said more than 100 students and non-students attended the Aug. 29 party at the Theta Chi fraternity.

In a Sunday letter to the university community, UNH President James Dean said more than 100 students and non-students attended the "reprehensible" party at 5 Strafford Ave. in Durham.

“Let me be clear: this is reckless behavior and the kind of behavior that undermines our planning and will lead to us switching to a fully remote mode,” Dean said in the letter.

He called the party “reprehensible” and said student conduct charges would be pursued against the organizers of the party and all students who attended the event.

The fraternity was placed under interim suspension and Dean ordered a moratorium on any in-person gatherings of any size within the fraternity, or sorority system or other social groups.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

