Gov. Sununu to Provide NH COVID Update

Gov. Chris Sununu will provide an update on New Hampshire's COVID-19 response on Tuesday.

He is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. from Concord, two days before his usual weekly COVID press conference.

When he last spoke on Thursday, Sununu announced that New Hampshire would start accepting walk-ins at state vaccination sites in Belmont, Concord, Dover, Hooksett, Keene, Nashua, Newington, Newport, Plymouth, Salem and West Lebanon.

He said that at least 50 doses a day will be set aside for walk-ins between the hours of 3 and 6 p.m. at each location.

Second dose appointments will be scheduled the same as they are for everyone else. The person receiving the vaccine will get a card with a date for their second dose appointment at the same location.

Both Moderna and Pfizer will be available, in case any of the walk-ins are under the age of 18.

"This change really helps the state's goal of limiting vaccine waste," Sununu said. "And it's a huge opportunity for our citizens."

The governor also announced last week that New Hampshire is planning to end the $300-a-week supplemental federal payment for people collecting state unemployment benefits before it expires on Labor Day.

About 10 states have already announced they are planning to stop accepting the $300 benefit.

Sununu, a Republican, did not give a date for when the enhancement would be discontinued.