Gov. Sununu to Provide Update on Coronavirus in NH

Gov. Chris Sununu is scheduled to give is weekly update on New Hampshire's coronavirus response on Thursday.

He is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. from Concord.

More than 59,000 people in the state have now tested positive for the virus, including 729 confirmed cases announced Wednesday. Twelve deaths were announced, with the total standing at 950.

There are currently 245 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Hampshire.

Earlier this week, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services updated its instructions to health care providers about registering medically vulnerable patients for the coronavirus vaccine.

Vaccination under “Phase 1b” begins Jan. 26, with registration starting Friday, for residents age 65 and older, those with certain medical conditions, residents and staff of facilities for people with developmental disabilities, corrections officers and health care workers not previously vaccinated.

N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu lowered the minimum age for receiving a vaccine from 75 to 65, a change that will take effect later this week.

Residents age 65 and older should register to be vaccinated at one of the state’s fixed site clinics by visiting https://vaccines.nh.gov or by calling 2-1-1. There are different processes for those with medical conditions, according to a health alert message issued Sunday.

Providers who plan to vaccinate their own patients will register and schedule eligible patients and report data to the state’s immunization information system. Those that do not have access to the vaccine or plan to refer patients to fixed sites will enter patient information into the state’s vaccine management system, which will generate an email invitation to the patient to schedule an appointment. For providers who don’t have access to the system or for patients that do not have email, the provider will pass along information to the state about eligible patients, and the state will call them to schedule appointments.

When vaccine supply is limited, the Division of Public Health Services recommends that providers prioritize within the eligible group. For example, vaccinating those who are 75 years of age and older before those aged 65-74 or vaccinating those with more medical conditions before those with fewer.