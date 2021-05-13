Gov. Sununu to Provide Update on COVID-19 in NH

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is scheduled to give his weekly COVID-19 update on Thursday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. from the New Hampshire Fire Academy Administration Building in Concord.

Sununu's update comes on the same day the state of New Hampshire is set to begin allowing COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children ages 12 to 15.

The state’s vaccine scheduling and appointment management website, VINI, will open for the appointments for the Pfizer vaccine. The announcement was made by Sununu’s office following federal authorization for the vaccine for that age group. The Pfizer vaccine has previously been available to anyone age 16 and older.

“The vaccine is safe, it is effective, and it remains a vital tool in our efforts against COVID-19,” Sununu said in a statement Wednesday. “We encourage all families to consider vaccinating their children, and to have those one-on-one conversations with their doctors should they have any questions.”

Now that emergency use of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is approved for children 12 and older, some schools are preparing to require students to be vaccinated pending full FDA approval.

The Pfizer vaccine is available at all state-managed fixed sites and Walgreens locations, and various hospitals throughout New Hampshire.

Sununu’s office said there are more than 25,000 first-dose appointments still available in VINI prior to Memorial Day.

More than 97,000 people have now tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 174 cases announced Wednesday. Four new deaths were announced, with the total reaching 1,322.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks, going from 307 new cases per day on April 26 to 174 new cases per day on Monday.