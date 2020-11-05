Local

Gov. Sununu to Provide Update on COVID-19 in NH

He is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m.

By Marc Fortier

Governor Inauguration Sununu
AP

Gov. Chris Sununu is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 in New Hampshire on Thursday afternoon.

The governor, who was just reelected to another 2-year term on Tuesday, is set to speak around 3 p.m.

At his last coronavirus update a week ago, Sununu announced that he had approved a proposal requiring restaurants to gather basic information about patrons in order to assist with contact tracing if someone at the establishment tests positive for COVID-19.

The governor said his Economic Reopening Task Force received a request from the New Hampshire Lodging & Restaurant Association to require restaurants to collect a name, telephone number and time of arrival from patrons.

The proposal took effect last weekend.

The affected restaurants include the Daniel Street Tavern and The Goat Bar and Grill in downtown Portsmouth, The Draft Sports Bar and Grill and The Barley House Restaurant and Tavern in downtown Concord and the Bantam Grill in Peterborough.

In recent weeks, about a dozen restaurants across the state have closed their doors temporarily after an employee or customer tested positive for the coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, 11,563 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 120 from the previous day. One new deaths was announced, bringing the total to 484.

Three new hospitalizations were reported, meaning 42 people are now hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

