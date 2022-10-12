Governor Baker Recommends Pardons for 4 ‘Worthy Candidates'

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday recommended pardons for four men convicted decades ago of crimes ranging from property destruction to assault and battery, pointing to their subsequent rehabilitation and calling them "worthy candidates" to wipe the slate clean.

The governor moved to pardon Kenneth Dunn, who was convicted in 1971 of larceny from a building; Steven Joanis, convicted in 1990 of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and armed assault in a dwelling; Stephen Polignone, convicted in 1980 of larceny and altering a motor vehicle license/registration; and Michael Picanso, convicted in 1986 of trespass, larceny, and wanton destruction of property.

"All of these individuals have shown a commitment to their communities and rehabilitation since their convictions," Baker wrote in a statement. "However, the charges are related to decades-old convictions that continue to have an impact on their lives."

These are the first pardons Baker has sought over his time in the corner office, and come as winds down his time in office as he is not seeking reelection next month.

The Governor's Council has final approval power over pardons. Councilors had not yet scheduled hearings on the four cases as of Wednesday afternoon.