Governor closing state offices in 7 Maine counties early due to winter weather

All of northern and western Maine are under a winter weather advisory until 2 a.m. Wednesday, with snow accumulations between 3-5 inches expected

Gov. Janet Mills speaks during a new conference on the novel coronavirus, March 12, 2020, in Augusta, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty/AP

Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday that she has directed state offices in seven Maine counties to close early due to expected winter weather conditions.

Though southern New England is dealing with mostly rain on Tuesday, Mills said winter weather is expected to create hazardous travel conditions later in the day in northern and western Maine. As a result, she has directed state offices in Aroostook, Franklin, Oxford, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Somerset and Washington counties to close at 1 p.m.

“With snow expected in northern and western Maine today, I urge everyone in these seven counties to use caution on the roads and travel safely,” Mills said in a statement. “If you must travel, please watch out for plow trucks and emergency responders. Making space for them keeps our roads clear and our communities safe.”

All of northern and western Maine are under a winter weather advisory until 2 a.m. Wednesday, with snow accumulations between 3-5 inches expected, and winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

Mills said the Maine Emergency Management Agency is coordinating with the Maine Department of Transportation, the state's electric utilities and local emergency management partners to monitor the storm and keep people safe.

