Governor, mayor to help Lego celebrate opening of new Boston HQ: Watch live at 11

The new office spans 157,000 square feet across six floors at the intersection of Boylston Street, Massachusetts Avenue and Newbury Street

By Marc Fortier

Boston, MA – April 18: Niels B. Christiansen is CEO of The Lego Group. (Photo by Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Getty Images

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will be on hand Thursday morning to help Lego celebrate the opening of their new headquarters in the city's Back Bay neighborhood.

The ceremony starts at 10:30 a.m., and will celebrate the culmination of the toy block company's relocation from Connecticut to Boston.

Lego announced in 2023 that it would move its head office in the Americas from Connecticut to Boston, relocating to a new space on 1011 Boylston Street. The building also houses CarGurus' headquarters and a CitizenM hotel next door.

The LEGO Group's move from its current location in Enfield, Connecticut, to 1001 Boylston Street is scheduled to begin in mid-2025 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. The company has been at its Connecticut home since 1975.

LEGO has around 740 people working full-time at its Connecticut location, all of whom were offered jobs in Boston. Those who weren't interested in relocating received financial and job placement help, the company said.

