dorchester

Grandmother Sitting on Porch Is Killed in Dorchester Shooting, Police Say

The victim, who was not the intended target, was taken to the hospital, where she died, Boston police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said

By Mike Manzoni and Nathalie Sczublewski

Mike Manzoni

A grandmother in her 70s was shot and killed while sitting outside her porch in Dorchester Saturday evening, according to Boston police.

The shooting happened on Olney Street shortly before 6 p.m. The victim, who was not the intended target, was taken to the hospital, where she died, Boston police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said.

There were other people near her when she was shot, according to Long. 

Police haven’t yet made any arrests.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated with more information.

