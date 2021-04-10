Grandmother Sitting on Porch Is Killed in Dorchester Shooting, Police Say

A grandmother in her 70s was shot and killed while sitting outside her porch in Dorchester Saturday evening, according to Boston police.

The shooting happened on Olney Street shortly before 6 p.m. The victim, who was not the intended target, was taken to the hospital, where she died, Boston police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said.

There were other people near her when she was shot, according to Long.

Police haven’t yet made any arrests.

