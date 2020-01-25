Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Grant to Fund Child Exploitation Research

University of New Hampshire researchers are getting a four-year grant to track trends in the use of technology to sexually exploit children.

The National Institute of Justice grant will fund the fourth in a series of studies conducted by the university's Crimes Against Children Research Center. Study director Kimberly Mitchell says child exploitation crimes can change quickly, and it's important to closely monitor the environment so law enforcement can respond.

The study seeks to identify whether current training, legislative and policy changes around such crimes are having a positive impact.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New HampshireDurham
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us