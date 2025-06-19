35-year-old killed in ATV crash in Vermont, police say

A 35-year-old man is dead after his all-terrain vehicle crashed into a tree during rainy conditions Wednesday in Granville, Vermont.

State police say troopers responded to the single ATV crash on North Hollow Road around 7:43 a.m. and found Jonathan Belisle gravely injured. He was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that Belisle, of Hancock, Vt., was driving the ATV northbound on North Hollow Road when his Kawasaki Prairie went off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree head on, fatally injuring Belisle, who was wearing a helmet, according to police.

Police haven't said what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway but noted in their report that it was raining at the time of the crash and there were wet road conditions. It's not clear if weather played any role in the crash, however.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802-234-9933. An investigation remains ongoing.