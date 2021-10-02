Great Night Across Southern New England; Rain Threat Continues North

We have warm temperatures Saturday with clouds increasing across southern New England; highs reach the low to mid 70s. Most of northern New England remains in the clouds with scattered rain showers with highs in the 60s.

If you’re headed to the beach, watch for some dangerous rip currents courtesy of Hurricane Sam which is expected to continue its trek well out to sea and continue to weaken the next few days.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It's a great night for early October across the south with temperatures dropping back into the 50s with a few clouds.

Remaining mostly cloudy, northern New England will have the continued threat for showers. Temperatures will be mostly in the 50s except for far northern Maine where you’ll see the 30s as clouds decrease.

Sunday we’ll see clouds on the increase south but remaining dry with highs once again reaching the 70s, a bit cooler along the coast as the wind turns more onshore in the afternoon.

Northern areas will remain mostly cloudy with scattered showers around, highs in the 60s.

Sunday night we’ll be watching showers developing from west to east.

The bulk of the action looks to hold off until after the Patriots game in Foxboro, but still keeping the chance for showers in the forecast, especially during the second half.