Great Scott Rock Club in Allston Won’t Reopen After Coronavirus Closure

The renowned Allston rock club Great Scott announced Friday that it will not reopen after it closed in mid-March, when Massachusetts shut down non-essential businesses.

The club, a fixture of the local music scene, sent out a statement on Twitter from general manager Tim Philbin and said people who have bought tickets for upcoming shows will be emailed.

“It is with a heavy heart today that I announce that Great Scott will not re-open,” Philbin said in the statement. “For 44 years Great Scott has provided entertainment and more than a few beverages to a loyal group of customers."

Some news from our general manager Tim below. Ticket buyers will be receiving emails with further information. pic.twitter.com/DvdkY67gEs — Great Scott (@GreatScottROCK) May 1, 2020

Great Scott's building landlords informed them that their lease would not be renewed, according to music news site Vanyaland.

Several bands launched their careers at Great Scott, including Passion Pit, MGMT, Grimes and Editors, according to Vanyaland.