Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Great Scott

Great Scott Rock Club in Allston Won’t Reopen After Coronavirus Closure

Great Scott has been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus stay-at-home advisory

By Abby Vervaeke

The renowned Allston rock club Great Scott announced Friday that it will not reopen after it closed in mid-March, when Massachusetts shut down non-essential businesses.

The club, a fixture of the local music scene, sent out a statement on Twitter from general manager Tim Philbin and said people who have bought tickets for upcoming shows will be emailed.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

“It is with a heavy heart today that I announce that Great Scott will not re-open,”   Philbin said in the statement. “For 44 years Great Scott has provided entertainment and more than a few beverages to a loyal group of customers."

Great Scott's building landlords informed them that their lease would not be renewed, according to music news site Vanyaland.

Several bands launched their careers at Great Scott, including Passion Pit, MGMT, Grimes and Editors, according to Vanyaland.

More on Coronavirus in Boston

coronavirus 10 hours ago

Students Sue BU Over Tuition Reimbursement

coronavirus Apr 26

Boston Restaurants Begin Selling Groceries Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

This article tagged under:

Great Scottcoronavirusallstonmusic venue
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us