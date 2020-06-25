Former Home of Legendary Rock Club Great Scott in Allston to Go to Another Tenant

Earlier this month, it was reported that an iconic music club that closed down this spring could be coming back thanks in part to a collaborative fundraiser. Now we have learned that if it does return, it apparently won't be coming back to its old space.



According to an article from Vanyaland, Oak Hill Properties LLC, has gotten a new tenant for the Great Scott space in Allston, dashing hopes for the music venue to reopen in its Commonwealth Avenue home. The club had closed temporarily in March due to the statewide stay-at-home advisory, and it was subsequently learned that the landlord would not renew its lease. Hope for a possible reopening returned, however, as Great Scott's booking agent Carl Lavin started working with the Salem-based investment platform Mainvest to raise enough funds to reopen the club, with the $150,000 goal being easily met and surpassed (currently, nearly $200,000 has been raised).



For now, it appears that if Great Scott is to return, it will have to be in another location, but it isn't known at this point in time whether this is even an option. If the club ends up not reopening, Vanyaland says that any funds given would be returned to investors without any additional fees.



[Earlier Articles]

Great Scott in Allston Has Closed for Good

Could Great Scott in Allston Be Returning?



by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)





[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]