Great white shark spotted off Crane Beach in Ipswich: Watch the video

A great white shark was spotted off Crane Beach in Ipswich, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon, and the beach has now been closed to swimming.

Ipswich police said in a Facebook post around 12:30 p.m. that a great white shark sighting was confirmed off the east end of Crane Beach. They said sharks were in approximately 5-7 feet of water.

The beach has been temporarily closed to swimming, police said.

Ipswich police shared video of the sharks on their Facebook page:

Shark season in Massachusetts typically runs until late September or early October before they begin making their way south for warmer waters. There have been over a dozen sightings in the past week alone. But sightings off the North Shore are relatively rare.