Great white sharks spotted off multiple Cape Cod beaches ahead of 4th of July weekend

A pilot with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy spotted great white sharks off multiple Cape Cod beaches on Wednesday ahead of the busy Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The sharks were seen at 11:50 a.m. off Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro and a mile off Cahoon Hollow Beach in Wellfleet just before 10 a.m.

‼️SHARK ALERT‼️ white sharks spotted by pilot off Head of the Meadow and Bechcomber. Download @sharktivity to stay up to date. pic.twitter.com/3kl4Xxqbci — MA Sharks 🦈 (@MA_Sharks) July 3, 2024

They were among several shark sightings or signs of sharks off the New England coast in the past week, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity app.

A whale watch boat spotted a great white shark in Cape Cod Bay around noon on Tuesday.

On Sunday, a shark was seen killing a seal off Nauset Beach and an 8-foot white shark was reported by a paddleboarder off Provincetown in Cape Cod Harbor. A fisherman also spotted a 12-foot shark in Cape Cod Harbor that same day.

Further to the north, a grey seal was found with a great white shark bite last weekend in Cape Neddick, Maine, and a dead harbor porpoise was found dead on the shore of Mount Desert Island Monday with a massive shark bite taken out of it.