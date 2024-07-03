Massachusetts

Great white sharks spotted off multiple Cape Cod beaches ahead of 4th of July weekend

You can track other recent sightings with our interactive map

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

A pilot with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy spotted great white sharks off multiple Cape Cod beaches on Wednesday ahead of the busy Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The sharks were seen at 11:50 a.m. off Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro and a mile off Cahoon Hollow Beach in Wellfleet just before 10 a.m.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

They were among several shark sightings or signs of sharks off the New England coast in the past week, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity app.

A whale watch boat spotted a great white shark in Cape Cod Bay around noon on Tuesday.

On Sunday, a shark was seen killing a seal off Nauset Beach and an 8-foot white shark was reported by a paddleboarder off Provincetown in Cape Cod Harbor. A fisherman also spotted a 12-foot shark in Cape Cod Harbor that same day.

Further to the north, a grey seal was found with a great white shark bite last weekend in Cape Neddick, Maine, and a dead harbor porpoise was found dead on the shore of Mount Desert Island Monday with a massive shark bite taken out of it.

More shark stories

Florida Jul 1

Florida man recovering from shark bite in state's third attack in a month

South Carolina Jun 26

Family unearths ‘monster' megalodon tooth while fossil hunting

Cape Cod Jun 13

Great white shark back off Cape Cod after epic journey to Mexico

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us