Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston Business Journal

Greater Boston Landlords Scramble to Find Renters for Sept. 1

As the coronavirus pandemic has turned the world upside down, the region’s rental market is no exception

By Catherine Carlock, Boston Business Journal Real Estate Editor

Boston Business Journal

Two luxury apartment buildings that just opened in Boston — The Smith in the South End and Bower in Fenway — both feature rooftop pool decks, fire pits and pet spas. They’re also offering at least two months of free rent for certain apartments.

At Fenway Triangle, signs posted in common areas advertise a $1,000 rent credit for referring a resident. Potential renters at 500 Ocean Ave. in Revere are offered up to one month free rent and a $1,000 gift card. Hub50House at North Station is offering up to two months free on all units. And online community bulletin boards for neighborhoods across the region have posted of landlords offering rent discounts of hundreds of dollars.

Sept. 1 is usually the busiest moving day in Greater Boston — complete with double-parked U-Hauls, Storrowing and Allston Christmas. But as the coronavirus pandemic has turned the world upside down, the region’s rental market is no exception. Most years there's barely any availability, and landlords charge the equivalent of four months of rent to move in.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Coronavirus on Campus: Colleges Cracking Down on Parties Amid COVID Concerns

Steamship Authority 1 hour ago

After Positive Cases, 23 Steamship Authority Employees Tested for COVID-19

This year, it’s a scramble to get renters into buildings by whatever means necessary.

Read more on this story in the Boston Business Journal.

This article tagged under:

Boston Business JournalcoronavirusGreater Bostonrenters
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us