Green Line delays due to track problem at Kenmore

There were more delays on the Green Line Wednesday night.

The MBTA said the delays, of about 20 minutes, are impacting the C and D branches due to a track problem at Kenmore.

Shuttle buses are providing alternate service from Kenmore to Fenway and St. Mary's, the agency said.

Green Line C and D Branch: Delays of about 20 minutes due to a track problem at Kenmore. Shuttle buses will provide alternate service from Kenmore to Fenway and St. Marys. — MBTA (@MBTA) November 9, 2023

Further details on the track problem were not immediately provided, and there was no timetable for regular service to resume.