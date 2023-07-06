Green Line extension closure pushed back amid tunnel closure

A planned closure to part of the Green Line has been put off until September, after officials apparently reconsidered the timing of the project amid the Sumner Tunnel shut down.

The Green Line was to have service suspended between Lechmere and Union Square from July 18 until Aug. 28, but a spokesperson for the governor's office said on Wednesday that the closure would now happen in September.

The reason for the closure is because of repair work needed on the Squires Bridge, Karissa Hand with the governor's office said. However, MassDOT crews were said to have inspected the bridge and determined it was safe to pushback the project.

A project to repair Squires Bridge was set to close the MBTA's new Green Line extension through the summer, but it will wait until after the Sumner Tunnel reopens.

The bridge runs over the Green Line's train tracks near Union Square in Somerville, so it's not an issue with the Green Line itself, which is a fairly extension for the area.

Although new to the area, it's already become an important transit option for residents around Union Square.

"When they opened it I was really exciting for me to be able to go right into Boston," Kelley Weedon said. "I use it every couple of weeks just to go into the city, and I was really upset when I found out they were going to close it because I love doing outdoor things in the city."

An exact date for the postponed closure has not yet been provided.