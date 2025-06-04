Green line service suspensions start Wednesday – here's what to know

Portions of Green Line service will be shut down starting Wednesday for four days as part of scheduled maintenance work.

Service will be suspended between North Station and Babcock Street on the B Branch, Kenmore on the C and D Branches, and Heath Street on the E Branch. The closures start at 8 p.m. Wednesday and run through Sunday, June 8.

Fares will be free at Kenmore Station, as well as all surface-level stops west of Kenmore. The fare gates will be open at Kenmore and Riverside.

There are different options to travel through the area during the shutdown.

By bus

B branch: Shuttle buses will be available between Babcock Street and Back Bay

C branch: Shuttle buses will be available between Kenmore and Back Bay

Shuttle buses will be available between Kenmore and Back Bay D branch: Shuttle buses will be available between Kenmore and Back Bay

E branch: The Route 39 offers service between Heath Street and Back Bay stations. Fares will be free during the service changes.

The offers service between Heath Street and Back Bay stations. Fares will be free during the service changes. The free Route 57 bus offers service between Kenmore and Packard's Corner

By Orange Line

Riders can access the Orange Line at Back Bay for service through downtown to North Station.

By Commuter Rail

The Worcester Commuter Rail Line will be fare-free between South Station, Back Bay, and Lansdowne stations. Note that service past Lansdowne will still require the regular fares.

By van

Accessible van service will be available for Green Line stops between Copley/Back Bay and North Station

More information on the closures and planned track work is available here.