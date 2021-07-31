Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
green line

Green Line Service Restored After Trolley Crash

The collision left dozens of people injured on Friday

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

MBTA Green Line service between Kenmore and Washington Street has been restored after a collision between two trolleys near Babcock Street on Friday.

The collision injured more than 20 people.

The collision occurred on the B branch of the Green line at around 6 p.m. Friday. Both trains were traveling westbound when one train rear-ended the other, according to MBTA officials.

The MBTA says 65 to 70 people were on board the two trains. More than 20 people were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“It was definitely scary, I mean, like I said, I heard a big boom and that's what made my heart drop,” one passenger told NBC10 Boston.

T officials say there is significant damage to the infrastructure. The impact of the crash shattered one of the train's windshield.

The MBTA says it's not clear how fast the trains were going at the time. The speed limit at the site is 10 miles per hour.

"There's a variety of possible causes, I really don't want to speculate,"  said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak.

The MBTA's safety committee is currently investigating the crash.

mbta 14 hours ago

People on Green Line Train Describe Collison Near BU

mbta 13 hours ago

MBTA Officials Address Green Line Collission

This article tagged under:

green linecrashmbtaCommonwealth AvenueMBTA Green Line
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us