Green Line Service Restored After Trolley Crash

MBTA Green Line service between Kenmore and Washington Street has been restored after a collision between two trolleys near Babcock Street on Friday.

The collision injured more than 20 people.

Green Line B Branch Update: Train service has been restored between Kenmore and Washington St, shuttle buses have been phased out.https://t.co/kYOEndqcXM — MBTA (@MBTA) July 31, 2021

The collision occurred on the B branch of the Green line at around 6 p.m. Friday. Both trains were traveling westbound when one train rear-ended the other, according to MBTA officials.

The MBTA says 65 to 70 people were on board the two trains. More than 20 people were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“It was definitely scary, I mean, like I said, I heard a big boom and that's what made my heart drop,” one passenger told NBC10 Boston.

T officials say there is significant damage to the infrastructure. The impact of the crash shattered one of the train's windshield.

The MBTA says it's not clear how fast the trains were going at the time. The speed limit at the site is 10 miles per hour.

"There's a variety of possible causes, I really don't want to speculate," said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak.

The MBTA's safety committee is currently investigating the crash.