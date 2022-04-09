Local

Greenfield Police Rescue Orphaned Bear Cub

Police found the cub was found alive, hiding above a tree after hearing squealing sounds.

By Avantika Panda

A bear cub was brought into the care of of veterinarians in Massachusetts on Friday night after being found by police officers near the site of a crash in Greenfield, Massachusetts.

Authorities said, police responded to reports of the accident around 8:40 p.m. on Route 2. The responding officers saw the bear and two cubs dead at the scene after being hit by a car and found one cub alive hiding above a tree after hearing squealing sounds.

The two police personnel at the scene, Officer Lagoy and Officer Purinton immediately took the orphaned cub into care and brought it into the the station. AMR assisted by providing a kennel to keep it safe in station, said officials.

Authorities later confirmed the little cub was safely transferred to to Tufts Wildlife Clinic early Saturday morning by the Environmental Police.

