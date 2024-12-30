Man spotted stealing in Grinch pajamas is caught in stolen car, police say

Police have arrested a man who'd been sought in a series of Massachusetts vehicle break-ins, in part because he'd been spotted wearing Grinch pajamas at a CVS, police in West Bridgewater said Sunday.

Elvis Andrade was caught driving a stolen vehicle with stolen license plates early Sunday morning, police said. The 32-year-old from Brockton was arrested on a series of charges, including receiving a stolen vehicle and refusing to identify himself.

Last week, Stoughton police said they'd identified Andrade and obtained a warrant for his arrest as the suspect in several vehicle break-ins in Stoughton, as well as one in Avon. They were seeking him on charges including eight counts of breaking and entering a vehicle and five counts of larceny.

The Grinch incident was reported Dec. 4, when a person reported their car, parked at their apartment complex, was broken into and that their wallet was stolen, police said. A debit card inside was used at a CVS, and investigators obtained footage of a man who used the stolen debit card wearing Grinch pajamas.

Investigators also found that the man was the same person who'd broken into a vehicle and used a stolen credit card at a Walmart in Avon, according to police.

Through further investigation, police found the same person was involved in vehicle thefts and break-ins on Dec. 1, 4, 9 and 11, according to officials. And they identified him as Andrade on Dec. 13.

On Sunday morning about 1:53 a.m., an officer patrolling in the center of West Bridgewater ran the plates of a vehicle at a red light and found it had been stolen, police said. He pulled the vehicle over after seeing it pick up a man on foot in the area.

Investigators found that the vehicle had been stolen from Stoughton on Dec. 2, while the license plates were stolen in Brockton Dec. 13, police said. And while the driver refused to give his real name, investigators identified him as Andrade and allegedly found passports, credit and debit cards and IDs in other peoples' names.

It wasn't immediately clear if Andrade had an attorney who could speak to his arrest. He's due to be arraigned in Brockton District Court Monday.