Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Grogan to Step Down as Boston Foundation CEO

The foundation’s board chair, Sandy Edgerley, will conduct a search for a successor, and Grogan will remain in his post during that time

By Doug Banks

By Doug Banks

Paul Grogan, president and CEO of one of the largest charitable foundations in Massachusetts, has announced that he will step down from the Boston Foundation "in the coming months."

The foundation’s board chair, Sandy Edgerley, will conduct a search for a successor, and he will remain in his post during that time, Grogan wrote in an email sent early Tuesday morning. He has been president since 2001.

"For close to 20 years, my work at the Boston Foundation has been a tremendously rewarding experience," he wrote. "The decision has been difficult, but ... I believe that now is the time to pass the baton to new leadership and focus my energies on new challenges."

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 51 mins ago

Chipotle Fined $1.3M Over Thousands of Child Labor Abuses in Mass.

Massachusetts 3 hours ago

Police in Saugus Stop Man With a Knife

For more, visit the Boston Business Journal's website.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBOSTONBoston Foundation
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us