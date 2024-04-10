Boston

Gronk cuts ribbon on new weight room for Boston school

Gronk came with his family to host the event at New Mission High School alongside Boston Public Schools and Mayor Michelle Wu

By Darren Botelho

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski spoke at a Boston high school and took part in a ribbon cutting for a state-of-the-art weight room on Wednesday.

“Just working out, staying active is huge as a kid. My brothers' kids are all active. We were all active growing up and I believe that’s why I’m here, where I am to this day,” Gronk said.

Gronk, a four-time Super Bowl champ, who played 11 seasons in the NFL and mostly here in New England is also the grand marshal for the upcoming 2024 Boston Marathon.

