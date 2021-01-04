Mass. High School Switches to Remote Learning After Students Attend New Year's Eve Party

Groton-Dunstable High School in Massachusetts has switched to remote learning after the district learned some students attended a New Year's Eve party that violated the state's policy on indoor gatherings, the district announced Sunday.

In a letter to parents, Groton-Dunstable Regional School District superintendent Laura Chesson said at least one student who attended the gathering has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Unfortunately, we do not have information regarding exactly which students attended the gathering and which students did not," Chesson wrote. "We also can not ensure which students came in close contact with others at the gathering."

Chesson said students from other school districts were also in attendance.

The high school will move to remote learning and has suspended all sports practices and games until Monday, January 11.

"I am aware that it seems unfair for all students to be negatively affected by the actions of a small number of students, but given we do not know which students were in attendance and which were not, we must take action to protect them all," Chesson wrote.