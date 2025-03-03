Police search for driver who pulled out gun in Groton parking lot argument

A driver pulled out a gun in a suspected road rage incident in Groton, Massachusetts, on Saturday, police say, asking for help finding the person.

The incident played out over a parking space in the parking lot of a restaurant, Groton police said Monday.

The incident was reported about 5 p.m., when a driver called 911 to report the altercation, saying the other person brandished a firearm, according to police.

They didn't say what restaurant the incident took place it, but did share a grainy surveillance image of person next to a white pickup truck who may be a person of interest in the investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 978-448-5555.