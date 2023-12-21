Groton police dog seriously hurt in hit-and-run; suspect sought

Police are looking for a driver who hit and seriously hurt a police dog in Groton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon.

The dog, a black lab named Bane, remained in serious but stable condition on Thursday, when police shared information about incident on Pleasant Street, near Groton police headquarters.

Bane was hit about 4:50 p.m. by a vehicle that drove off toward Ayer, police said. The Groton resident who witnessed the dog be injured stopped to help, along with the drivers of two other vehicles.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or who has a camera that captured Pleasant Street at the time to contact them.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"We also would like to extend our gratitude and thanks to the 4 citizens who stopped and helped our K9 who suffered serious injuries which included a broken femur, dislocated hip, broken ribs and punctured lungs," police said in a statement.