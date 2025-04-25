Groton, Conn. police to provide update on investigation of ‘unusual' items

City of Groton police said they will provide an update on an investigation from last week that has left people in the area with a lot of questions.

Officers spent hours on Allen Street on April 17 and 18. Investigators in hazmat suits were seen going in and out of an apartment during the operation.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Police said they found some "unusual" items during their search, but did not say what those items were. The items were sent to a lab for analysis.

The investigation on Allen Street was very close to a scene where human remains were found near a cemetery in March. Police said they did not yet know if the investigation on Allen Street had any connection to the remains found near the cemetery.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

They have scheduled a news conference at 4 p.m. Friday to provide an update.