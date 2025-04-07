[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last fall, it was reported that a family-friendly chain of restaurants that got its start locally more than 50 years ago only to disappear from the local landscape would be opening a new location in the region, and now we have learned that it is in the process of getting up and running.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to an article from NBC 10 WJAR, the Ground Round in Shrewsbury has soft-opened, saying that seating is limited and that diners need to call ahead in order to reserve tables. The article also says that its grand opening is planned for April 30, with a Facebook post from the restaurant mentioning that the current soft opening is for dinner service only and that walk-in bar seats is also available, being first come, first served.

The Ground Round started out in Massachusetts in the late 1960s, opening a number of locations in the local area and elsewhere; currently, other than the Shrewsbury location, there are only four other locations remaining in business in Ohio and North Dakota.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The address for the Ground Round in Shrewsbury is 271 Grafton Street (Route 140), Shrewsbury, MA, 01545. The website for the Shrewsbury location is at https://www.groundround.com/

[Earlier Article]

Ground Round Is Returning to Massachusetts with a Location on the Way to Shrewsbury