Group of high-end French Riviera-inspired restaurants opening first Boston location

It looks like a group of high-end French Riviera-inspired restaurants will be expanding to the local area.

According to a PR Newswire press release, LPM Restaurant & Bar is planning to open a location in Boston, while another is slated to come to New York as well. These will be the third and fourth locations in the United States, joining others in Miami and Las Vegas as well as others in London (where it was founded in 2007), Dubai, Mykonos, and Hong Kong. Expect to see French Mediterranean cuisine at the Boston location of LPM Restaurant & Bar when it debuts, with their other locations offering such options as tapenade, caviar, burrata, ratatouille, prawns, carpaccio, escargot, risotto, duck confit, grilled branzino, rack of lamb, apple tart, and sorbet.

