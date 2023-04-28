Local

South Boston

Kids Dump Woman's Groceries, Throw Them at Her at MBTA Station: Police

The woman had to be hospitalized for facial injuries, as transit police seek out the group who is responsible for the unprovoked attack

By Matt Fortin

A group of juveniles dumped a woman's groceries and began throwing them at her face at a South Boston MBTA station, sending the woman to the hospital, according to the agency's transit police.

The incident, which authorities have called "unprovoked," happened at around 4 p.m. on Thursday at Broadway station, according to MBTA Transit Police.

The group of five juveniles left the station following the incident, and authorities are working to investigate and make arrests.

The woman, meanwhile, was taken to the hospital for facial injuries.

Additional information was not immediately available.

