Group of Kids Accused in Attack on Suffolk Students Near Boston Common

Two female Suffolk University students were accosted and assaulted by a group of juveniles in Boston Common on Wednesday night, the school announced.

Boston Police responded to the scene near the Earl of Sandwich restaurant on Tremont Street, the school said, where they discovered one of the Suffolk students had been punched by one of the five juveniles, who are believed to be between 11 and 14 years old.

According to police, the same group of juveniles is believed to be responsible for a series of unprovoked attacks and property damage around the Common, as well as Downtown Crossing and Macy's over the last week. Boston Police are seeking criminal complaints against the juveniles.

The police report from the incident stated that the group of kids were harassing an unknown woman and her daughter near the restaurant, at which point the Suffolk students told the kids to leave the woman alone as they walked past her.

One of the juveniles, a girl, proceeded to punch one of the Suffolk students, knocking off her glasses before punching her again and then stepping on the glasses, according to the report.

A video of the assault was recorded, police said, at which point officers were able to identify the juvenile girl as the "main instigator" who was believed to have been involved in similar incidents recently.

Due to their ages, formal charges have not been filed against any of the juveniles. The girl described as the main instigator received a summons of one count of delinquent to wit aggravated assault and battery and one count of delinquent to wit malicious destruction of property.

Both Suffolk students declined medical attention, police said.