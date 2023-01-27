Local

MBTA Transit Police

Group of Kids Accused of ‘Unprovoked' Attack on MBTA Bus, Busting Out Windows With Bricks

The bus was taken out of service and there were "substantial delays" that resulted

By Matt Fortin

MBTA Transit Police

A group of kids attacked another group onboard an MBTA bus earlier this week, while also using bricks to shatter windows on the bus, according to the agency's police department.

The MBTA Transit Police said a group of juveniles "unprovoked, attacked another group of juveniles" around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The group also used bricks to shatter windows on the bus, according to authorities.

The ordeal resulted in two injuries, which were treated by EMS on scene, police said.

The bus was taken out of service and there were "substantial delays" that resulted.

Transit police did not say whether there were any arrests made.

