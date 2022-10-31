Local

Kingston

Group With ‘Anti-Refugee Beliefs' Gathers Outside Kingston Hotel Sheltering Migrants

There were no reports of violence, according to police

By Matt Fortin

A hotel is providing shelter to over 100 people in Kingston
NBC10 Boston

A group of over 20 people gathered at a hotel parking lot in Kingston, Massachusetts Sunday and "used a loud-speaker to express anti-refugee beliefs," according to the town's police department.

The group was gathered outside the Baymont hotel, which is where over 100 migrants and homeless people are being housed, according to police.

The group was dressed in matching tan pants, black sweatshirts, hats and masks covering their faces.

The group "displayed signage, handed out pamphlets, and used a loud-speaker to express anti-refugee beliefs and to advertise their group affiliation," police said in a social media post.

Officers asked the group to leave the parking lot once they learned from hotel management they were not welcome on the property, the post said. The group left and spent some time on the sidewalk, before dispersing.

NBC10 Boston is working to learn more about this incident.

