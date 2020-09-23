Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Groveland Police Looking for Missing Man With Dementia

John Gutta, 78, was last seen on School Street in Groveland around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Groveland Police Department

Police in Massachusetts are seeking the public's help in locating a missing Groveland man who has dementia.

John Gutta, 78, was last seen on School Street in Groveland around 2 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Gutta is described as 6'4" tall, slim-built, with white hair and a white beard. He was last seen wearing a Hawaiian-flower shirt, blue jeans and brown loafer shoes. Gutta walks with a cane, police said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 33 mins ago

Mass. Confirms 542 More Coronavirus Cases, 17 New Deaths

aclu of massachusetts 57 mins ago

New Interactive Map Highlights Alleged Police Misconduct in Mass.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Groveland Police Department at 978-521-1212.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettsmissing mangroveland police departmentjohn gutta
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us