Groveland Police Looking for Missing Man With Dementia

Police in Massachusetts are seeking the public's help in locating a missing Groveland man who has dementia.

John Gutta, 78, was last seen on School Street in Groveland around 2 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Gutta is described as 6'4" tall, slim-built, with white hair and a white beard. He was last seen wearing a Hawaiian-flower shirt, blue jeans and brown loafer shoes. Gutta walks with a cane, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Groveland Police Department at 978-521-1212.