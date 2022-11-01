Local

Growing Chain of Cookie Shops to Open New Location in Boston's Back Bay

By Boston Restaurant Talk

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A growing chain of cookie shops with roots in Philadelphia plans to open its fourth Boston-area location--and its third within the city itself. 

According to an article from Universal Hub, Insomnia Cookies is looking to open in the Back Bay, moving into a space on Clarendon Street between Newbury Street and Boylston Street. The proposed storefront would be geared more toward delivery than takeout/pickup and it is looking to be open until midnight; if approved, it would join other locations of Insomnia in downtown Boston, by Boston University, and in Cambridge's Harvard Square along with outlets in Amherst and Worcester and more than 200 others across the country.

The address for the proposed location of Insomnia Cookies in the Back Bay is 220 Clarendon Street, Boston, MA, 02116. The website for the company is at https://insomniacookies.com/

