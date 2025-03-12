Growing frustration over parking meters in Lawrence

As people in Lawrence, Massachusetts, complain about parking meters, the city is taking action, holding a public meeting Tuesday to address these complaints.

Locals said they’ve gotten tickets even after parking enforcement hour ends at 6 p.m., and they’re frustrated that the city has added meters -- before, they were only downtown, but now you can find them in more residential areas over 10 minutes away.

“It effects the economy, the businesses and the way people look at the city,” Ellie Santos said.

Parking meters and their attendants have become a nuisance for many in Lawrence, like Santos.

“They’ve seen me unloading things and they will give me a ticket knowing I’m unloading things," she said. "I’ve seen people be in the car just about to leave and they will give them a ticket.”

She’s not the only one complaining.

“I had to pay $700,” Evelyn Salas said, explaining that she always pays for her spot when need be but if she goes over by a few minutes, she’s met with a ticket almost immediately. She says a grace period is needed.

“It makes me feel horrible because the rent here is very expensive as well, and I’m a single mom,” Salas said.

Which is why Mayor Brian De Pena announced a public meeting, so locals can express their concerns. The city has had a contract with Parking Concepts, Inc. since 2022, and it’s set to expire in 2027.

With this new agreement the revenue for Lawrence has doubled since the last deal, said Jeovanny Rodriguez, the president of the city council.

“The city of Lawrence is currently earning about $100,000 a month, which is about $1.2 million a year," he said.

Santos said she will be at the meeting expressing her frustrations and hoping the city can do something: “The way they’re doing it, it feels like harassment at this point.”

We reached out to both De Pena and the parking meter company but we have yet to hear back.