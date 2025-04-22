Growing group of Mexican street food restaurants expanding south of Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like a growing local group of Mexican restaurants is expanding to a space just south of Boston.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to a source, Chilacates is planning to open in Quincy, with a message from the business to our source confirming what the source had told us a few weeks ago. It appears that the new location could be moving into the former E String Violin Shop space at 1358 Hancock Street in the downtown area, though this has not been completely confirmed as of yet.

Once the new outlet of Chilacates opens, it will join others in Jamaica Plain (two), Boston's West End, the South End, Mission Hill, Roslindale, South Boston, Brighton, Brookline's Coolidge Corner, Cambridge's Central Square, East Cambridge, and Chestnut Hill.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The website for Chilacates is at https://chilacatesmx.com/

(Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social)

