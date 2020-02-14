Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
assault

Guards Plead Not Guilty in Alleged Assault on Prison Inmate in Devens

Prosecutors say Seth Bourget kneed an inmate in the head while the inmate was handcuffed and restrained at the Federal Medical Center in Devens

Prison-Generic
Getty

Two guards at a federal prison in Massachusetts have pleaded not guilty to charges resulting from what authorities called an assault on a "vulnerable inmate."

Seth Bourget, 39, of Woodstock, Connecticut, was arraigned Thursday in federal court in Boston on deprivation of rights charges. Bourget kneed an inmate in the head while the inmate was handcuffed and restrained in a mental health housing unit at the Federal Medical Center in Devens last June, prosecutors said.

He later struck the inmate with a protective shield, causing additional injuries, according to authorities.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

influenza 50 mins ago

Mass. Health Officials Raise Flu Severity Level to ‘Very High’

Boston population 57 mins ago

Greater Boston Has a People Problem

Joseph Lavorato, 51, of Wilmington, is charged with obstruction for allegedly failing to report the full extent of the inmate's injuries and destroying a video recording of the incident.

Bourget's attorney, Michael Sheridan, told the Boston Herald his client's side of the story will be heard during the legal process.

Lavorato's attorney did not address the specifics of the case but said in court that a potential witness had reached out to his client in a text message.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

assaultDevensinmateJoseph LavoratoSeth Bourget
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us