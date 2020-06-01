Guidelines Set in Place for Reopening of Beer Gardens, Breweries, Wineries, and Distilleries in Massachusetts

A couple of weeks ago, the Baker administration introduced a four-phase approach to reopen the Massachusetts economy based on public health guidance, including the reopening of restaurants. Now we have learned that new information has been given on the reopening of businesses that are involved with the making of beer, wine, and spirits.



An updated page that gives detailed information on when businesses can reopen states that beer gardens, breweries, wineries, and distilleries will be able to open back up in Phase 2 (presumably outdoor areas at first, with indoor areas opening later in Phase 2) if they provide seated food service under retail food permits issued by municipal authorities, but those places that do not provide seated food service will have to wait until Phase 4 to reopen. This means that those in the former category may be able to open outdoor areas as soon as June 8 depending on when Phase 2 begins, while those in the latter category would not be able to reopen until at least July 20, based on the three-week intervals for each phase--and also keeping in mind that the phases could go longer than three weeks.



Some of the above information is based on the information given for restaurants, where they can open outdoor areas at the start of Phase 2 and eventually be able to open indoor areas later in Phase 2--all with restrictions shown here.



by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)





[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]