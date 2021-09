A guinea pig was found abandoned in a cage in a dumpster in Tewksbury, Massachusetts.

Police and animal control officials with the towns of Billerica and Tewksbury posted on Facebook that they are looking for any information that could help locate the person who left the guinea pig at a dumpster on Archstone Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Animal Control at (978) 215-9639 or the Tewksbury Police Tip Line at (978) 851-0175.

No further information was immediately available.