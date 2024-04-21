Gun fired in Mall of New Hampshire parking lot

Someone shot a gun in the parking lot at the Mall of New Hampshire on Sunday, and police say they are investigating what happened.

According to Manchester police, one round was fired from a vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Manchester Police are investigating a reported shooting in the parking lot of the Mall of NH. This is past-tense, NOT active. All parties have left the area and the investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/xdPuKAc8Mp — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) April 21, 2024

Everyone involved fled before officers arrived on scene, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.