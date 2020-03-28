Local
Gun-toting Group Reportedly Attempts to Force Resident to Quarantine

Authorities in Maine are investigating after several people with guns reportedly tried to force a resident to stay quarantined at home.

The Coast Guard was called to a home the area of Cripple Creek Road on Vinalhaven after receiving a report that several people with guns had cut down a tree and used it to block the driveway, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

The caller reportedly told authorities the act was an effort to keep the residents quarantined.

Authorities say the group fled before police arrived.

Police say this was likely a targeted incident and there is no threat to the public. The incident remains under investigation.

Lara Salahi
