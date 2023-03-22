Gunfire Damages Cars, Businesses in Somerville

As many as 32 shots were fired when two vehicles exchanged gunfire in Somerville, Massachusetts, Tuesday night, leaving behind damage to parked cars and business windows, but no reported injuries.

Police said the first shootout was near Temple Street. Both cars drove off on Broadway and more shots were fired near Main Street between Moreland Street and Fremont Street.

Investigators found 16 shell casings at the first location and another 16 in the second. There was damage to parked cars and some business windows, police said, though they did not specify what businesses. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Somerville Police Department at 617-625-1600.

