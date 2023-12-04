Gunman convicted in deadly shooting outside Manchester, NH, bar

A gunman who pulled the trigger in a deadly shooting outside a bar in Manchester, New Hampshire, last year — a killing that was caught on camera — was convicted on manslaughter and reckless conduct charges Monday.

John DeLee faces up to life in prison for the Jan. 29 shooting of Timothy Pouliot, 24, outside The Goat Bar and Grill.

Pouliot died from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. The gunshots rang out at 12:50 a.m., after an argument inside a bar spilled into a conforntation outside.

Video of what happened, including a video of the shooting that went viral, was shown in court.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Lawyers for DeLee, 23, had admitted he was responsible for the shooting, calling it tragic but a case of self-defense, not murder.

Prosecutors disagreed, arguing the Salem, New Hampshire, man opened fire out of anger.

"There was absolutely no reason for the defendant to be in fear — he was bigger, he was madder and he had a loaded Glock stuffed down his pants," senior assistant Attorney General Scott Chase said in court.

After a week-long trial, a Hillsborough County Superior Court jury found DeLee guilty on all charges: two counts of second-degree murder and one of reckless conduct.

After the verdict was read, Pouliot's family left court without comment, but Manchester Polcie Chief Allen Aldenberg said justice was done; "This was avoidable, but at the end of the day, actions have consequences and that's what we saw."

DeLee is due to be sentenced on March 8.